27% of SpAds Culled So Far

At last Friday’s SpAd meeting, Dominic Cummings concluded with “I’ll see half of you next week”. Advisors hoped it was a joke in bad taste. Guido’s crunched the numbers so far and it may not end up being far off the reality. 27% are already out…

So far 16 out of 60 have seen their bosses go, with them following in toe:

6 Treasury SpAds

2 BEIS SpAds

2 DEFRA SpAds

1 DCMS SpAd

2 NI SpAds

1 Housing SpAd

1 Northern Powerhouse SpAd

In addition, one MoJ SpAd is also off…

Whilst it looks like we’ve seen all the ministerial firings from this reshuffle, some SpAds are still not yet sitting easy. It ain’t over till it’s over…

Keep up to date with our SpAd list here…