Ruth Smeeth Savages Deputy Leadership Candidates at Husting over Antisemitism

Former Jewish Labour MP Ruth Smeeth held nothing back at a deputy leadership husting yesterday, as she savaged candidates for not standing up or speaking out during Labour’s Antisemitism scandal. Two of them are still refusing to sign the Board of Deputy’s pledges…

During the mauling, Smeeth claims that for raising the issue of Antisemitism, she was dismissed, shouted at and shouted at in her own office – including by some of those standing for election – saying it is a “disgrace” the fight was left exclusively to female Jewish MPs. As Guido revealed yesterday, Rebecca Long-Bailey is still featuring Antisemites in her campaign videos, so he can’t imagine Ruth is too optimistic for the future of the Labour Party…