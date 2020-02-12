Meet the Real ‘Britain Trump’

The mantle ‘Britain Trump’ is in hot contention; while the left claim Huawei-contracting, protectionist-bashing, migration-praising Boris should take the crown, Guido reckons he’s found the true answer – a little known Conservative councillor from Maldon…

It’s not just the physical resemblance that is staggering. Like Trump, Councillor Adrian Fluker has found himself in hot water for his eccentric behaviour: being placed under investigation by his council for having “carried out a cut-throat gesture aimed at 2 councillors” and using the supposed homophobic slur “hello sailor“. Much like Trump’s impeachment, Fluker was acquitted last week…
