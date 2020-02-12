Gardiner Distances Himself from Conspiracist Labour Candidate

Almost-leadership contender Barry Gardiner has now distanced himself from conspiracist candidate Aghileh Djafari-Marbini, after Guido’s article showing Djafari-Marbini to have shared content denying Labour’s antisemitism crisis, defending David ‘the Jews’ Ward, celebrating the imagined death of Tony Blair, and sharing Russian propaganda.

Gardiner, who features prominently on Djafari-Marbini’s campaign material, has now shared a graphic from her opponent, with a similar positive quote from him. 

Guido can now reveal Djafari-Marbini also:

  • Campaigned against adopting the IHRA definition of antisemitism
  • Called for Chris Williamson to be invited to Harrow to give a talk
  • Campaigned for Marc Wadsworth to be re-admitted to Labour after being expelled from the party over antisemitism
  • Accused “the likes of Margaret Hodge” of shouting “orchestrated abuse”

Following Guido’s article, Tulip Siddiq’s endorsement(s) also mysteriously disappeared, although she has not made any public comment as to why. Apsana Begum and John McDonnell have not yet retracted their endorsements…
