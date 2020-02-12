Foreign Office Official Calls For Overthrow of Capitalism

Speaking at the ‘Green Alliance‘ think tank’s ‘Countdown to COP’ event yesterday, U.K. Foreign Office Climate Representative Nick Bridge called for “economic and financial transformation”, claiming that climate change is the result of our capitalist economic system. This is despite the ecological disaster zones of non-free market countries…

After the event, also addressed by Michael Gove and Nicola Sturgeon, where he made the eyebrow raising comments, Bridge claimed:

“We need to recognise that climate change is the result of an economic system. Solving it involves shifting the whole economic system.”

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said he had not seen the comments, confirming that overthrowing capitalism “is certainly not” Government policy.

Dom’s much trailed upheaval of the civil service could not come soon enough…