Rory Wants to Sleep with Londoners

Rory’s increasingly odd campaign has taken an unexpected turn this morning, with Rory launching his latest campaign #ComeKipWithMe – where he asks to sleep with Londoners. Guido’s not making this up…

In a video posted on his Twitter, Rory boasts of staying with a young man in Streatham. The stories write themselves…

Today I'm launching #ComeKipWithMe - asking Londoners to invite me into their homes and show me the city through their eyes. I want to know your concerns and your ideas. And I promise to bring a sleeping bag and a box of chocolates!



Sign up: https://t.co/jtrLIw7i2G pic.twitter.com/TC7Vfg5tNk — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) February 11, 2020

To see the city through the eyes of Londoners, Rory asks to have him stay with your family and promises to bring a sleeping bag and a box of chocolates. Presumably opium is an optional extra…