Rory Wants to Sleep with Londoners

Rory’s increasingly odd campaign has taken an unexpected turn this morning, with Rory launching his latest campaign #ComeKipWithMe – where he asks to sleep with Londoners. Guido’s not making this up…

In a video posted on his Twitter, Rory boasts of staying with a young man in Streatham. The stories write themselves…

To see the city through the eyes of Londoners, Rory asks to have him stay with your family and promises to bring a sleeping bag and a box of chocolates. Presumably opium is an optional extra…
