New Peerage List Largest in Years

Guido can reveal that the list of proposed new peers currently under review stands at a massive 39 – with 28 new Tory appointees and new Labour nominees in single figures. These numbers confirm the scrapping of the informal ‘two out, one in’ rule, and would see the size of the Upper House swell to 833. With the Commons set to remain at 650 in the upcoming boundary review, Boris is once again proving his reluctance to cut the cost of Government…

Based on current reports, we will soon see Peter Cruddas, Michael Spencer, Jon Moynihan, Charles Moore, Dan Hannan, James Wharton, Philip Hammond and Ken Clarke wrapped in ermine. It remains up to the Lords Appointments Commission whether Bercow will be returning in the next few weeks…