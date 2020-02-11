Guido Endorses #Richard4Deputy

Guido can’t decide who to support for Labour leader, in the deputy leadership race, however, the choice is clear. The most honest deputy leadership campaign by a mile receives the coveted Guido Fawkes endorsement. Richard Burgon!

Whilst an honourable mention goes to Dawn Butler and her many musical speeches, Richard’s inspirationally honest pitch to Novara Media last night has clinched Guido’s coveted endorsement. To celebrate, Guido is showcasing some of the best Burgon fandom’s best content…

I'm sorry but I had to see whether it fit pic.twitter.com/SO9zzOQN30 — Calgie (@christiancalgie) February 10, 2020

Good luck!