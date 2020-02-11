EU Seeking “Unique” FTA with UK

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has confirmed the UK will get a bespoke trade deal with the EU, rather than a carbon copy of another country’s settlement. Another victory for Vote Leave, who always said the UK would secure exactly this…

In a statement to the EU Parliament in Strasbourg, von der Leyen said she was willing to negotiate a zero tariff and zero quota relationship for goods – something that no third country currently enjoys with the bloc. However, the Ursula von der Leyen did say the EU is seeking a level playing field…

This is not the sting in the tail many think it is. Brexiteers shouldn’t confuse a level playing field with regulatory alignment – or even dynamic alignment – with EU rules. Even the EU’s ‘Canada deal’ has some shallow level playing field provisions, and Leavers should keep an open mind to the phrase – as long as it is along the lines of non-regression rather than rule taking. The devil is in the detail, not the soundbites…