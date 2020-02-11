Boris Confirms HS2 Green Light; Reveals Reforms to Avoid Further Costs

In the House of Commons, Boris has formally what was revealed last night: HS2 has been given the go-ahead by Cabinet, despite the explosion in costs.

He also announces there will be a new, dedicated transport minister to oversee the project, and there will be changes to how the project is managed. Euston redevelopment and northern lines will be managed by other companies.

UPDATE: Watch as Corbyn tries out a rarely-used sprinkling of humour in regards to Boris’s previous infrastructure project attempts