Tory MP’s Anti-‘Left-Wing Ultra-Green Nonsense’ Committee Campaign

The new MP for Brecon and Radnorshire, Fay Jones, has caught the attention of colleagues this morning with her bold campaign to join the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, declaring “I know how to fight against left-wing ultra-Green nonsense!”. Much like her constituency, which she claims contains “sixteen thousand beef and sheep farmers”…

Fay boasts “If we haven’t met yet, the one thing I would stress is that I defeated a vegetarian Liberal Democrat to get here.” Before going on to set out her manifesto: “While we need to tackle climate change urgently, our response must be based on sound science.” Guido looks forward to Extinction Rebellion’s reaction if her election attempt is victorious…