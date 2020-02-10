CCHQ’s ‘Got Brexit Done’ Merchandise Delayed Due to International Supply Chain Issues

The Tories have had to email disappointed supporters informing them the ‘Get Brexit Done’ Pin Badge they ordered is going to be delayed due to “international supply chain issues causing production to be postponed”. Not the best start to ‘Global Britain’…

The merchandise was released to celebrate Boris’s win in December and included ‘I Got Brexit Done’ mugs and tea towels which are on track to be sent out on time. Purchasers of the limited edition ‘I Got Brexit Done’ lapel pins, however, have now been informed they won’t receive it until late February.

The Conservative Party shop wrote, “We understand the disappointment the delay will cause”. As Theresa May can attest only too well…