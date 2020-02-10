Brussels Bureaucrats Berate SNP Stunt

The Sun’s Nick Gutteridge has revealed that Nicola Sturgeon’s projection stunt on the EU Commission building was not authorised by the EU, and Belgian police have “taken up” the case. The Scots aren’t as loved in Europe as they think they are…

In a stunning turn of events, Brussels’ busy body bureaucrats berated the stunt saying “We are not in the business of being requested or granting authorisation for people outside projecting messages on our building”, further adding that it had become “a matter for the Belgian police.” Maybe Alex Salmond won’t be the only SNP leader in court this year…
mdi-tag-outline European Commission SNP
mdi-timer February 10 2020 @ 12:18 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story