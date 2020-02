The Labour Party continue to show they’re the true party of workers’ rights, with their ongoing defence of serial abuser (if the accusations from his officials are to be believed) John Bercow. Following Diane Abbott’s claim earlier this week that Black Rod – who served in the Balkans – couldn’t possibly have been bullied, Dawn Butler is now arguing the Tories’ refusal to give the former speaker a peerage is, itself, bullying. Mental contortions you can see from space…