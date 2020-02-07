Zara Sultana Asks for Support from Tory MPs

Labour’s fruitcake, Zara Sultana, has broken irony records today by asking Tory MPs to support a campaign she’s running – a week after very publicly refusing to support any Tory in Tory-only select committee elections.

The email, sent out this afternoon by Zara Sultana and Charlotte Nichols, asks Tories to sign a letter requesting the House of Commons starts serving kosher and halal food. A worthy cause, alas Zara hasn’t done herself any favours so far in garnering friendship from across the aisle…