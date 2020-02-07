Wonk/SpAd Watch: Policy Exchange Edition

Big changes over at Policy Exchange this week, with an expansion and a greater foothold in Downing Street. The think tank today formally announced the hiring of the whole Open Europe research team following its Brexit Day dissolution. PX also announced OE Chairman Simon Wolfson is joining Policy Exchange’s Board of Trustees along with Sir David Ord, the Managing Director of the Bristol Port Company…

It’s not just Open Europe that Policy Exchange seem to be taking over, with Downing Street’s housing policy in their sights too. Guido can reveal that PX Head of Housing Jack Airey is moving across to No. 10 as Boris’s new Housing and Planning SpAd.

The move says a lot about the Government’s future housing plans. Airey was one of the driving forces behind the ‘Scrutonian’ ‘Building Beautiful’ agenda – co-authoring the original Policy Exchange paper with Sir Roger that led to his BBBC appointment by then Housing Secretary James Brokenshire.

Last month Airey published a paper on how the Government can tear up the planning system and take back power and control from local bureaucrats who block new developments. The Government now looks even more set to deliver on Scruton’s legacy…

