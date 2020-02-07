Parliament’s Security Outfoxed

In scenes akin to a John Lewis Christmas advert, Portcullis House security were left flummoxed last night as a fox sneaked past them and got all the way to floor 4 of the MPs’ office building. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy security guard…

The London local ran amok for at least 20 minutes, being documented by researchers and reporters. Eventually, the cunning creature was caught and – using six security guards – brought out in a box.

The fox also made his political views known, by leaving a gift outside Labour MP Kerry McCarthy’s office

Whilst security may have foxed up, they proved to Jolyons everywhere how to appropriately deal with the issue…

Hat-tip: MoS Politics & Will Crook
mdi-tag-outline Portcullis House
mdi-timer February 7 2020 @ 10:32 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story