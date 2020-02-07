Parliament’s Security Outfoxed

In scenes akin to a John Lewis Christmas advert, Portcullis House security were left flummoxed last night as a fox sneaked past them and got all the way to floor 4 of the MPs’ office building. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy security guard…

The London local ran amok for at least 20 minutes, being documented by researchers and reporters. Eventually, the cunning creature was caught and – using six security guards – brought out in a box.

The fox has been taken out of Parliament. Excellent work! pic.twitter.com/o8L7vQKopn — Kate Ferguson (@kateferguson4) February 6, 2020

The fox also made his political views known, by leaving a gift outside Labour MP Kerry McCarthy’s office

So apparently there was a fox running around in Portcullis House atrium about half an hour ago, and now I’ve just found this outside my office (2 floors up!) #Foxontherun pic.twitter.com/4ZgY112cUo — Kerry McCarthy (@KerryMP) February 6, 2020

Whilst security may have foxed up, they proved to Jolyons everywhere how to appropriately deal with the issue…