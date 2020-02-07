Channel 4’s New Pale Male Stale Executive Board

Channel 4’s CEO Alex Mahon now reports to an all-white, all-male executive board. Following the company’s recently announced restructuring the only other female on the executive board, Sarah Rose, is being let go. The new-look executive board will be a disappointment for the self-crowing diversity champions…

Jonathan Allen is being promoted to Chief Operating Officer, joining Director of Programmes Ian Katz, and interim Director of Sales Matt Salmon. As Allen steps up he takes on the responsibilities of chief consumer and strategy officer Sarah Rose. Guido wonders if Jon Snow ever seen so many pale males in one place. Live by the woke sword, be criticised by the woke sword…