Sadiq’s ‘Night Czar’ Pocketed £1,000 From Community Drag Act

Sadiq Khan’s £75,000-a-year ‘Night Czar’ Amy Lame has been found out pocketing £1,000 from a drag event she helped to host in Walthamstow. The event, called ‘Duckie Loves Fanny‘, cost attendees £15 a head, despite receiving a £70,000 council grant – largely from Sadiq’s £1.3 million bung to the Labour council last year. With a massive grant and paid-for tickets, readers may well wonder where all the money went…

Lame failed to declare the £1,000 ‘Duckie Loves Fanny‘ bonus she’d received in her register of interests at City Hall. When asked by LBC’s Theo Usherwood, a GLA spokesman offered no apology.

Guido readers will remember Lame as the foul mouthed, internet trolling, tax avoiding, dodgy property dealing, highly-paid aide to Sadiq Khan. She was so prolific that after Guido’s reports the Treasury implemented an ‘Amy Lame Tax‘ which cracked down on her affairs.

GLA Tories are furious, with their Mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey saying the “stinks of the worst kind of cronyism at a time when every available penny in city hall should be spent on hiring more police.” He’s calling on Lame to resign, and Sadiq to explain how this was allowed…