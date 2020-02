Yesterday’s edition of People’s PMQs appeared a less-than-slick operation than we’ve become used to from Downing Street’s new digital team, as Boris ran out of questions before the end. He reverted to form, filling the remaining time in typical Boris fashion with historical waffle, this time about Queen Elizabeth I and her relationship with Shakespeare. Fortunately for Boris, Guido’s crunched the viewing figures and they don’t show sign of tailing off just yet…