Labour Voters Almost Agree with Public

Following the rejection of Salma Yaqoob as their West Midlands Mayoral candidate, it’s beginning to look like Labour are becoming more electorally savvy. A new poll from the Evening Standard shows both Labour voters and the general public are united in thinking Rebecca Long-Bailey is unsuitable to be PM – even ranking her behind Emily Thornberry. Will Labour members see sense at any point?…

The order of preference between Labour voters and the general voters is surprisingly the same, with Starmer in first, followed by Lisa Nandy. Unfortunately for Labour, all four candidates fail to receive support from 1/3 or more of the public when asked who has what it takes to be PM. Long-Bailey takes the biscuit with just 14% support from the general public…