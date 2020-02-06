Labour Councillor Accused of Council House Fraud While Renting Out Three Homes

Labour Councillor Tonia Ashikodi is standing trial accused of fraudulently claiming a council house while owning three other properties. She denies the charges…

The Royal Borough of Greenwich, where Ashikodi has served as a Labour Councillor for four years, has estimated a loss of £67,417.46 as a result of her alleged actions. In late 2018 she was charged with two counts of fraud for allegedly lying on her council house form, claiming she owned no other property.

Ashikodi, who studied a postgraduate course at BPP Law School, was accused of knowing “full well” that she wasn’t entitled to a council house. She denies any wrongdoing. The trial continues…