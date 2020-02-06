Call On Your MP to End the Unfair Tax on Digital Readers

The Government does not apply VAT to print books or newspapers to protect access to knowledge and free exchange of ideas. However, this principle was never extended to ebooks and other digital reading materials. This tax anomaly means those who need or prefer to read digitally are taxed 20% more.
For years, the EU blocked the UK from any reduction of VAT on eBooks. In 2018 the law changed and, as a result many countries including Ireland, France, Germany, Italy and Spain have reduced this tax on digital readers. The UK is now falling behind its competitors. It is time to bring the UK tax system into the 21st century.
Call on your MP to support the campaign to Axe the Reading Tax at www.axethereadingtax.org/get-involved
Content produced by Axe the Reading Tax.