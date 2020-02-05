Labour’s West Midlands Mayoral Choices

The deadline to vote in Labour’s West Midlands Mayoral selection closed at midday today. The three candidates are:

  • Liam Byrne
    • Shadow Minister for Digital. Former Chief Secretary to the Treasury under Gordon Brown. Left *that* note.
    • MP for Birmingham Hodge Hill since a 2004 by-election.
    • Pitching himself as the candidate who can beat the Tories.
  • Pete Lowe
    • Former Leader of Dudley Council. National Officer for the managers’ union MIP.
    • Endorsed by Unison, FBU, the Labour Homelessness Campaign, and the Musicians’ Union.
    • Running a left-wing campaign focused on local government experience.
  • Salma Yaqoob
    • Former leader of the Respect Party
    • Joined Labour under Jeremy Corbyn, now standing for the mayoralty on his economic platform
    • Backed by Momentum
    • Supported the pro-Hamas ‘Viva Palestina’ convoy
    • Wrote an article in which she imagined Britain becoming an Islamic Republic
    • Referred to the IHH terrorists on board the Mavi Marmara as “martyrs
    • Called the 2005 London 7/7 bombings a “reprisal event” for the Iraq war
    • Shared a Rothschild conspiracy theory website
    • Deleted all her tweets that continued the word ‘Zionist’. There were a lot.
    • Said “Bin Laden and Blair had far more in common with each other than their divisions.”

Looks like a traditional Momentum vs Moderniser fight between Yaqoob and Byrne
