Labour Leadership Update: Becky Assures Nepotism, Thornberry 21 CLPs Short

There’s just a week and a half left of this stage of the Labour leadership contest, with CLP and affiliate nominations closing on the 14th. Three out the four have made it onto the ballot, so there won’t be a Valentine’s Day Massacre of candidates…

Keir Starmer and Becky Long-Bailey surpassed the required 33 Constituency Labour Party nominations to make it through – with Starmer now surpassing Corbyn’s 2015 nominations – and Lisa Nandy has secured her place on the ballot through affiliate organisations. Thornberry has just nine days to clinch an additional 21 CLPs…

Along with the three confirmed candidates, it looks like Seb Corbyn and Laura Murray (Andrew Murray’s daughter) are now also more secure in their jobs. Long-Bailey called them to reassure that when she said future promotions in Labour would be based on “what you know not who you know”, and that nepotism had contributed to Labour’s defeat, she wasn’t talking about them. So who exactly was she talking about?