Diane Takes To Twitter to Slam Staffers and Back Bercow

Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott waded into the Bercow bullying scandal this morning, attempting to cast doubt over the claims of the former Speaker’s victims. In a tweet that could hardly be described as pro-workers rights, Diane said it was “unlikely” Leakey was bullied because he had served in the army. Of course, Diane knows better than the slew of staffers who have added their testimony to the bullying dossier…

Former soldier James Wharton slammed her ill-thought-through comment by saying “Erm, soldiers don’t get a special blanket protecting them from feeling the impact of bullying and harassment, Diane.” A former soldier and government source has also got in touch with Guido to say “You f***ing what?” A bizarre hill for her to die on…

UPDATE: She refused to apologise but has now deleted the Tweet…