Defeated MP Refuses to Hand Over Casework

When she was in the counting hall watching her boss lose his job, Charlotte Hall – former caseworker to Labour MP Paul Williams – claims all she could think about were “the people I was helping as a caseworker and what will happen to them”. It is surprising to discover from Williams’s Tory successor, Matt Vickers, that almost one month on the former MP’s team have handed over “nowt”; preventing vital ongoing casework advancing. Paul Williams is currently on the shortlist to become Labour’s Police and Crime Commissioner candidate, with Vickers pledging to turn up to every husting until he gets his constituents’ casework…

UPDATE: Paul Williams has just tweeted in response “Matt Vickers hasn’t asked me for anything – he had just made this story up”, then he tweets “I spoke with Matt on 17/12 and advised him there weren’t any outstanding issues.” A blanket denial that there is a single case outstanding…