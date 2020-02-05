50 Transport Infrastructure Projects More Cost Effective Than HS2

Last year the Taxpayers’ Alliance announced the winners of the “Great British Transport Competition“ to find popular, better value for money alternatives to HS2. They found 50 transport infrastructure project ideas that were better value for money than HS2. The winning project ideas had construction costs came to £45.1 billion – which is less than half the under-estimated budget for HS2. Ahead of the Cabinet decision on HS2, Guido thought we would list the projects again… eagle-eyed MPs will note the constituencies that will benefit.

Many of the entries required only relatively small sums of money to achieve vast benefits for local communities with the potential for dramatically transforming the transport infrastructure nationally, not only in the Midlands.

Project Cost £ A1 – Dual Carriageway From Durham to Edinburgh 1,300,000,000 Reopen the Skipton-Colne Railway Line 100,000,000 Reopen the Beverley to York Railway 300,000,000 Ashington, Blyth & Tyne Railway 50,000,000 Britain’s S-Bahn Network: Leeds 1,000,000,000 Reopen the Keswick to Penrith Railway 110,000,000 Upgrade The Settle & Carlisle Railway 30,000,000 Reopen Blackburn to Hellifield 15,000,000 High Speed UK-North 18,100,000,000 The Whitacre Link 400,000,000 Reopen Stourbridge to Lichfield 120,000,000 Upgrade the Rugby to Birmingham Railway Line 1,500,000,000 Upgrade the A5 to expressway standard 500,000,000 Reopen the Sutton Park Line to passengers 100,000,000 Chiltern Main Line Electrification 1,000,000,000 Midland Main Line Electrification 5,000,000,000 Improve the Felixstowe to Nuneaton Freight Route 1,500,000,000 Reopen The March to Wisbech Line to passengers 110,000,000 A new station on the Bury St Edmunds to Ely Line 40,000,000 Extend Crossrail to Stansted Airport & Cambridge 4,000,000,000 Lower Thames Crossing 6,800,000,000 Brighton Mainline 2: Sussex Phase 500,000,000 Improve Connectivity to Bristol Temple Meads 125,000,000 Rebuild Cullompton Station 15,000,000 Exeter to Plymouth via Okehampton 500,000,000 Reopen the Bodmin to Wadebridge Railway Line 25,000,000 Cross Cornwall Rail Link 125,000,000 Build cycle paths next to motorways & A-roads 1,820,000,000



Many of these projects will take only 3 years or less to complete, providing concrete evidence of action on transport which can be delivered before the next election, unlike HS2. Not that Guido is cynically suggesting that electoral calculations should play a role, the projects stand on their own merits…



Download the full details of all the winning projects here.