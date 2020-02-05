50 Transport Infrastructure Projects More Cost Effective Than HS2

Last year the Taxpayers’ Alliance announced the winners of the Great British Transport Competition to find popular, better value for money alternatives to HS2. They found 50 transport infrastructure project ideas that were better value for money than HS2. The winning project ideas had construction costs came to £45.1 billion – which is less than half the under-estimated budget for HS2. Ahead of the Cabinet decision on HS2, Guido thought we would list the projects again… eagle-eyed MPs will note the constituencies that will benefit.

Many of the entries required only relatively small sums of money to achieve vast benefits for local communities with the potential for dramatically transforming the transport infrastructure nationally, not only in the Midlands.

Project Cost £
A1 – Dual Carriageway From Durham to Edinburgh 1,300,000,000
Reopen the Skipton-Colne Railway Line 100,000,000
Reopen the Beverley to York Railway 300,000,000
Ashington, Blyth & Tyne Railway 50,000,000
Britain’s S-Bahn Network: Leeds 1,000,000,000
Reopen the Keswick to Penrith Railway 110,000,000
Upgrade The Settle & Carlisle Railway 30,000,000
Reopen Blackburn to Hellifield 15,000,000
High Speed UK-North 18,100,000,000
The Whitacre Link 400,000,000
Reopen Stourbridge to Lichfield 120,000,000
Upgrade the Rugby to Birmingham Railway Line 1,500,000,000
Upgrade the A5 to expressway standard 500,000,000
Reopen the Sutton Park Line to passengers 100,000,000
Chiltern Main Line Electrification 1,000,000,000
Midland Main Line Electrification 5,000,000,000
Improve the Felixstowe to Nuneaton Freight Route 1,500,000,000
Reopen The March to Wisbech Line to passengers 110,000,000
A new station on the Bury St Edmunds to Ely Line 40,000,000
Extend Crossrail to Stansted Airport & Cambridge 4,000,000,000
Lower Thames Crossing 6,800,000,000
Brighton Mainline 2: Sussex Phase 500,000,000
Improve Connectivity to Bristol Temple Meads 125,000,000
Rebuild Cullompton Station 15,000,000
Exeter to Plymouth via Okehampton 500,000,000
Reopen the Bodmin to Wadebridge Railway Line 25,000,000
Cross Cornwall Rail Link 125,000,000
Build cycle paths next to motorways & A-roads 1,820,000,000

 
Many of these projects will take only 3 years or less to complete, providing concrete evidence of action on transport which can be delivered before the next election, unlike HS2. Not that Guido is cynically suggesting that electoral calculations should play a role, the projects stand on their own merits…

Download the full details of all the winning projects here.
