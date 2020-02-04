Voters Most Favour Nandy, Least Favour Becky

IPSOS Mori has some polling carried out last week suggesting that Momentum’s favoured candidate is the lest popular among voters. Among those who said they knew a great deal or a fair amount, the net favourability scores for Nandy and Starmer were fairly positive; the public, however, has a negative view of Thornberry and rated Becky even worse. Momentum activists obviously will ignore the views of ordinary voters, some of whom are no doubt Tories, wiser heads might want to reflect. As Tony Blair figured out, turning Tory voters into Labour voters is how you win elections…