Reshuffle Rumours Round-Up

Reshuffle day is right around the corner if rumours both inside and outside the Government are to be believed. Boris’s announcement of Cabinet meetings being moved from Tuesday to Thursday threw hacks who tried inferring reshuffle news from it. Unfortunately for the political tea leaf readers, it the sort of change often instigated by PMs. Despite hearing different dates touted, if you’re a betting man it looks like this Thursday is the most likely date.

Immediately after the election there was speculation Boris would be taking a scythe to both cabinet ministers and Whitehall departments. It now looks like the structure of government will remain fairly intact, with one minister noting particular scepticism over the proposed ‘super BEIS’ department containing the Department for International Trade. Current speculation is that a new ‘Climate Change’ department would be an easy PR win for the government…

It has been widely speculated that Cabinet’s women are most at risk this week, Coffey, Leadsom, McVey and Villiers’ names are in the frame. Liz Truss’s name was also on this list before Boris’s free trade speech yesterday, which name checked Truss four times. Which will have cheered her up…

Guido hears a senior Downing Street adviser has been tasked with scoping out potential replacements; Maria Miller’s name being touted as a possible promotion. Nicky Morgan will be relinquishing her role as Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, the vacancy will give an obvious opening allowing Tracey Crouch to make a return. Her son is almost four now, although there’s no guarantee she’s wanting back in the tent yet…

In the meantime, Stephen Barclay has been given a week off after finally getting Brexit done before resigning and dissolving DExEU. Guido hears his departure left confusion amongst his staff who didn’t know whether they had to come into work on Monday, after being told “I’m afraid that we have still not received guidance from No.10 on your status after tomorrow”. His SpAds also have their ears pricked in case they have to return to work by the end of the week…