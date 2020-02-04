Guido Writes to the Lobby Chairman About Bullying

This is pretty self explanatory:

Jason Groves

Chairman of the Lobby

BY EMAIL

4 February, 2020

Dear Jason,

Congratulations on becoming chairman of the Lobby.

I am writing to ask you to restrain your colleagues from bullying a member of our reporting team.

On January 20, 2020 Christian Calgie was shouted at for a prolonged period by a number of your colleagues, the ringleaders being Pippa Crerar and Tom Newton-Dunn. You will no doubt be aware that recordings of that day are circulating. Your predecessor as chairman of the Lobby has already apologised in relation to that day.

Christian is the most junior member of our reporting team and has been in the job for a matter of months. He is live tweeting the proceedings on my instructions. Today when Christian began tweeting someone shouted “That wanker’s tweeted… we’re off embargo.” Christian is now reluctant to attend the briefings.

I recognise that your colleagues do not like the competition and want to keep proceedings as they were. That does not entitle them to bully the youngest member of my staff. He is doing his job. You will no doubt share my expectation that your colleagues should in future behave professionally towards our reporters in their place of work, at government briefings.

Regards,

Paul Staines

Editor, Guido Fawkes