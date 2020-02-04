Gove Can’t Answer How Much His Diesel and Petrol Car Ban Will Cost

Despite being asked eight times by Julia Hartley-Brewer this morning on TalkRADIO, Michael Gove failed to answer how much the Government’s proposed ban on diesel and petrol cars will cost taxpayers. The radical policy has been brought forward from 2040 to 2035 “at the latest” this morning, yet the Government has not offered any indication of how the new infrastructure required will be funded. If we use Tesla charging stations as a guide they cost some £200,000 each. The nation will need millions of charging stations, to cover the country from Lands End to John o’Groats will make HS2 costs seem like pocket change in comparison. It’s easy to lumber future governments with commitments. It’s harder to come up with the spending cuts or tax rises to pay for them…