Local London Labour Party Wants Special Working-Class Group to Counter Posh Members

Haringey Constituency Labour Party are calling for a special Labour group for working-class members to counter the “millions of the more middle-class” people Labour now attracts.

In a statement that would have inconceivable a decade ago, the CLP emphasised the working-class “are just as important to the Labour Party” as the middle-class, whose influence within the party has led to their leaflets becoming “boring to working-class people”.

The suggested remedy includes explaining Labour policy to the working-class people in a “tabloid-style way“. Perhaps also putting on a fake northern accent and donning a flat cap will add to the list of stereotypes Labour must try to win back their old voters…