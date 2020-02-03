Lobby Stages Walkout from Number 10 Briefing

Senior Lobby hacks have staged a walkout of a Number 10 briefing this afternoon, in protest at smaller titles not being invited to the extra briefing. A briefing after Boris’ speech took place for all accredited journalists, and this afternoon’s briefing is still set to go ahead as planned…

Guido understands that Number 10 invited a small group of senior political editors of larger media organisations including the BBC, ITV, Daily Mail, Guardian, The Sun, Sky News, and The Times for an additional detailed briefing in Downing Street. This is not the first time this has happened, nor the first time that Downing Street has favoured selected hacks from the so-called “inner Lobby”. This has happened under previous administrations.

Today many more Lobby hacks turned up uninvited to this extra briefing, causing a stand off in the entrance hall of Number 10, with journalists demanding to attend the extra briefing and Number 10 rebuffing them. Eventually, the invited journalists walked out along with the uninvited ones, and the briefing did not go ahead. Remember that two weeks ago the same Lobby hacks walking out today tried to get Guido reporters banned for live tweeting the briefings…