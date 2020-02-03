Knight Plans BBC Battle

After years of conspiracy-baiting and Cadwalladr whispering, the media-hungry DCMS select committee and its chairman is facing a big change. Last month friend of the site Damian Collins narrowly lost his chairmanship of the Committee by just seven votes. We can thank abstaining Corbynite MPs for that…

The new Chairman, Solihull MP Julian Knight, is a vast improvement. Knight, who worked for the Beeb for five years before becoming money and property editor for The Independent on Sunday, wrote last month that the corporation needs a “no holds barred review”, with the “main option” being to move to a “subscription service or allow people to opt-out from the BBC.” Knight’s campaign literature instead focussed on getting the BBC “sorted”, as well as broadband and progress in sport…

The Committee looks set to drop its spurious one-sided reports into the Brexit campaign under the guise of ‘fake news‘. Collins used his position to let Remain campaigners ‘analyse‘ pro-Brexit outlets, trying to haul Dom Cummings in for an ‘evidence session‘, and only choosing to investigate the ‘Leave‘ side of the referendum. Guido looks forward to Knight’s committee instead flexing its muscles for good – looking into the UK’s restrictively regulated broadcasting rules, and the TV tax…