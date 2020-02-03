Dom’s ‘Network of Restaurant Spies’ Finds Dom

Dominic Cummings is having a Brexit party — in Pizza Express 🍕 pic.twitter.com/0GlOC4jC7l — Benji Hyer (@benjihyer) January 31, 2020

It was briefed over the weekend that not only is Dominic Cummings railing against SpAd’s lunches being paid for by journalists, he’s supposedly developed a network of spies in Westminster restaurants to enforce the crackdown. Pound Shop Beria or a wind-up of Lobby hacks?

Unfortunately for Dom, the first SpAd identified by a spy was sat next to him as he celebrated Brexit day in Pizza Express on Victoria Street. Cummings then told the awaiting cameras as he exited that he was returning to Downing Street to work, despite going back to join Boris’s Brexit party where he was too emotional to give a victory speech. Shareholders in Sheekys should not worry too much either way…

