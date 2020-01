Kids’ Lobby Cope With Filmed Questions Session

Guido’s campaign to introduce transparency to the Lobby has already seen concessions on live-Tweeting No. 10’s press briefings. The end goal is seeing the briefings televised. Yesterday the PM held his second ‘Kids’ Lobby’ session, with young journalists from papers like First News¬†asking questions on the issues of the day. Once again, the proceedings were filmed and put out it across the PM’s social media channels.¬†Why is it that child journalists can cope with the transparency when asking questions, yet the Lobby can’t cope with the idea?