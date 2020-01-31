Kids’ Lobby Cope With Filmed Questions Session

Guido’s campaign to introduce transparency to the Lobby has already seen concessions on live-Tweeting No. 10’s press briefings. The end goal is seeing the briefings televised. Yesterday the PM held his second ‘Kids’ Lobby’ session, with young journalists from papers like First News asking questions on the issues of the day. Once again, the proceedings were filmed and put out it across the PM’s social media channels. Why is it that child journalists can cope with the transparency when asking questions, yet the Lobby can’t cope with the idea?