David Cameron’s Private Office accounts show he’s made over £1.6 million since leaving Downing Street. He could buy some 64 shepherd huts with that…

The accounts for the year ending April 2019 published on Company’s House show Cameron’s company has total assets, including profit, total £873,821 – with half-a-million in cash in the bank. The figures don’t include money earned through Cameron’s autobiography, because he promised to donate all the profits to charity. Champagne on Dave tonight then…