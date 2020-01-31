Boris On HS2: “Keep Digging”

The journalist who has managed to squeeze the biggest clue towards uncovering the Government’s HS2 decision is ten years-old Braydon Brent. In a sit down interview with the schoolboy, Boris said “in a hole the size of HS2, the only thing to do is keep digging.” Which isn’t quite the phrase…

HS2. Can you explain it please?

Yes I can. It’s a colossal railway line. Now the truth is, the people who did it spent far too much money, they were profligate with the way they did it. Do you know what I mean by profligate? They just wasted money. And the whole way it was managed was hopeless. So we’re in a hole. We’re in a mess. But we’ve got to get out of it and we need a way forward, so we’re thinking about how to sort it out now.

I’m sure with you as Prime Minister, I’m sure you’ll get out of it. Is it a deep hole or is it a small one?

It’s a … in a hole the size of HS2, the only thing to do is keep digging.

Keep digging.

That’s what you’ve got to do. It’s a big hole.