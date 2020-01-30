Scruton’s Last Report Proposes End to Housing Crisis

Roger Scruton was initially dismissed as (unpaid) chair of the government’s ‘Building Better, Building Beautiful Commission’ after a New Statesman hatchet job had him sacked. When a leaked a recording of the interview surfaced, it turned out the remarks had been misrepresented. The New Statesman apologised, the author George Eaton was demoted, and Scruton was reappointed. He was diagnosed with lung cancer later that same week…
Scruton’s work is being released today, the Commission launches its report entitled ‘Living in Beauty’. Guido understands Scruton put all his energy into finishing the Commission’s report. He attended meetings in a wheelchair and was still working on the last details in the final days of his life…
His answer to simultaneously dealing with the housing crisis and the country’s many ugly buildings is boiled down to forty-five adjustments to the current regime to “support the creation of more beautiful communities.” The report’s recommendations include:
Scruton’s report aims to shows how the country can be enhanced by building more attractive buildings, rather than concreted over or frozen in time. It has already been backed by the Royal Institute of British Architects and the Town and Country Planning Association. The Government would be shooting itself in the foot to not accept the recommendations…