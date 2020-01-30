Rory’s Latest Campaign Gimmick

Rory is clearly trying to move on from his strained relations with London’s minority communities – having previously referred to three young black men he met as “minor gangsters” – so naturally, his campaign team felt watching the FA Cup with three ex-offenders after buying them all fish and chips would do the trick. Joining the ‘minor gangsters’ as the cod father…

As a Sloane Square-based Etonian who has personal connections to the royal family, if personality politics is to play a role in the mayoral election Rory has work to do. His latest interview is in Tatler (where else?) and highlights his personal brand which consists of “six or seven pairs” of Loake boots – about £250 a pop – a tenth-century Byzantine ring and cufflinks given to him by Prince Charles himself. Will he be able to tackle his image problems like he can tackle princes?…