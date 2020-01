New year, new Guido. As part of the website revamp, Guido’s also taken this opportunity to get his social media game in order, adding Linkedin to the list of social media platforms on which you can keep up with us. So all you suits can follow Guido at work without your bosses realising…

Stay informed and don’t miss a thing via your platform of choice:

Guido remains undecided about joining TikTok…