Government to Hold Final Pre-Brexit Cabinet Meeting in Sunderland

As part of the government’s muted Brexit Day plans, we were told Boris is dragging Cabinet out of London tomorrow for a special away-day meeting. It’s now been announced the Government’s final cabinet meeting whilst members of the EU will be taking place in Sunderland – famously the first place on the 23rd June to vote leave. Sunderland Council will light up buildings in red, white and blue…

Whilst the content of Boris’s ‘address to the nation’ is still under wraps, Downing Street has made it clear Boris will channel his inner Churchill with quotes like

“the most important thing to say tonight is that this is not an end but a beginning.” “This is the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act.”

One day more…