On the eve of Brexit the CEBR/YouGov consumer confidence index has jumped 2.9 points to 107.7 – a surge in optimism, pushing consumer confidence to a 16-month high. So much for the “immediate economic aftershock” we were told to expect by George Osborne…

Voters are more confident about their finances and job security than they were a year ago. They are even more optimistic than they were a month ago. The Boris bounce is strong…