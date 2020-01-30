You Can’t Raisin With Sultana

Labour’s new wannabe-Pidcock, Zarah Sultana, made a very public showing yesterday of her career cluelessness, after declaring she refused to vote for any Tories in yesterday’s select committee chair elections.

Committee chairmanships are divided up by party. In not voting for any Conservative MPs, Sultana excluded herself from electing the chairs of key committees including Health, Foreign Affairs, or Women and Equalities. Unlike her NUS days, Zarah should probably wake up to the fact that she was elected to represent her constituents’ interests – not just virtue signal…

Taking even one moment to think about it Zarah would have realised that committee chairmanships are divided by party for a reason. If they were a free for all, the Tories (with their stonking majority) would win every single one. Her ignorance even drove current and former Labour politicians to point out her stupidity…

This kind of clueless Corbynite abstaining may have made a difference in tight votes like DCMS Chair; where BBC bashing Julian Knight thankfully pipped Cadwalladr fan Damian Collins to the post by just seven votes. Grape job, Sultana.