Beeb-rexit: Sarah Sands Standing Down

Guido has confirmed Matthew Moore‘s report this morning that the Today programme editor Sarah Sands has submitted her resignation, giving six months notice. After 3 years in the gruelling role she has decided she prefers programme sovereignty to the new BBC news model outlined yesterday, even if she accepts the financial logic of it. She will oversee the transition over the next six months and hand over the editorship to someone else to operate under the new BBC news model. Sands told a friend “I only came to the BBC to edit this programme, I think it is the most precious thing at the BBC.” Beeb-rexit!