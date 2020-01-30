Becky’s Private Treatment for that ‘Hollywood Smile’

Rebecca Long Bailey is vehemently opposed to private healthcare and charges for medical treatment. That didn’t stop her paying for private dental treatment to give her a more photogenic smile. We put it to her people that she had teeth straightening and whitening in 2018 to give her a more photogenic smile ahead of her leadership run. They responded:

“A source close to Rebecca Long Bailey says we don’t comment on the dental records of candidates for the Labour leadership.”

Becky had the treatment in 2018 at Windsor Dental, in her Salford constituency (pictured above with her orthodontist). They charge £1,399 for Cfast “a fast, minimally invasive and discreet orthodontics system that straightens the front six teeth in about six months”. Giving her the confident smile you see today on Momentum’s social feeds…

Looking back through past photos it is clear that she was self conscious about her smile, as she was usually tight lipped and didn’t show her teeth much in photos. She looks much better nowadays, proving that it pays to go private…