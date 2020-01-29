Select Committee Election Results in Full

Read the results in full below:
Defence – Tobias Ellwood
DCMS – Julian Knight
Environmental Audit – Philip Dunn
Foreign Affairs – Tom Tugendhat
Health – Jeremy Hunt
International Development – Sarah Champion
International Trade – Angus MacNeil
Justice – Bob Neill
Northern Ireland – Simon Hoare
Petitions – Cat Mckinnell
Procedure – Karen Bradley
Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Select Committee – William Wragg
Science and Tech – Greg Clark
Transport – Huw Merriman
Work and Pensions – Stephen Timms
You can also read the outcomes of the 13 unopposed committee chair appointments, announced on Monday, here.